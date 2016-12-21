Home on Todd Mill Road lights up South Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Residents continue to brighten up the Tennessee Valley this holiday season.

Steve Chapman brought this home in the 9900 block of Todd Mill Road in South Huntsville to our attention.

Chapman says the display features a couple of mega trees, six mini trees, dancing lights on the roof, snowmen, and a banner display all synchronized to Christmas music.

23 thousand lights adorn the house as well!

