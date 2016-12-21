Family of Athens fire victim want to surround son with love this christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- Friends and family are grieving the death of 38-year-old Brenda Gilbreath Catron. She had been living in Athens for about a year when she died in a fire on Monday.

Her 13-year-old son however, lives in Florida. They hadn't seen each other in four months, and Brenda had big plans for him this Christmas. Her family is now trying to rally around her son as he copes with the loss of his mother. The problem is that they are located in California.

Danial Gonzalez said he had just spoken with his sister about her excitement for this Christmas.

"She was so happy. She was expecting to go see her son, she was planning on surprising him with his gifts and seeing him," he said.

Gonzalez lives in California with their parents and siblings. He said right now they're in shock, but their main concern is being so far away from Brenda's son.

"This is Christmas time, and he's not only lost presents which are replaceable, items and things, he lost his mom," said Gonzalez.

He said he wants to give his nephew something he can hold on to. That's why they've created a gofundme to try to get him to California.

"I want to give him something that he can't buy; memories and a good time with the family members that he has left," he explained.

The money they raise will go toward buying her son a plane ticket and help to cover the memorial costs. The family wants her son to be with others who loved his mom during this extremely difficult time.

" So he can mourn together with people who knew his mom and who cared for her, and who miss her very much," said Gonzalez.

If you would like to help out, you can donate through the GoFundMe here.