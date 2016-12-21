× EMA: 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in tractor trailer accident at Pilgrims Pride

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Traffic was at a temporary standstill on Highway 227 in Guntersville early this morning after a tractor trailor overturned into a ditch just outside of Pilgrims Pride, according to the EMA. The tractor trailer was transporting 50 gallons of diesel fuel, all of which has spilled out onto the highway.

The closed portion of the highway was reopened after clean up crews removed the tractor trailer from the road.