× Attorney General Luther Strange announces arrest of former senior social worker

MONTGOMERY– Attorney General Luther Strange announced the arrest of a former Madison County Department of Human Resources senior social worker.

Stephanie Harris Bell, 53, of Hampton Cove, faces charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and an ethics law violation.

Bell was arrested on December 16 and released on bond December 20.

Attorney General Strange’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a Madison County grand jury, resulting in Bell’s indictment on November 30. Specifically, the indictment charges her with first-degree theft of more than $2,500 from the Madison County Department of Human Resources/Alabama Department of Human Resources; second-degree possession of a forged instrument, specifically a travel reimbursement request; and intentionally using her official position as a senior social worker for the Madison County Department of Human Resources for her personal gain.

No further information about the investigation or about Bell’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Bell faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years imprisonment for each of the theft and ethics charges, which are Class B felonies, and one year and one day to 10 years’ imprisonment for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which is a Class C felony.

Attorney General Strange thanked the special agents of the Alabama Ethics Commission for their assistance.