Areas of dense fog continue in northeast Alabama

Posted 11:13 am, December 21, 2016, by
View of dense fog over Lake Guntersville at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Image: WHNT News 19)

LAKE GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Widespread fog will continue to impact portions of northeast Alabama through the early afternoon hours.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, dense fog was still hanging over Lake Guntersville.

Visible satellite image shows the dense fog lingering along the Tennessee River in Jackson County and near Lake Guntersville in Marshall County (Image: WHNT News 19)

The fog will be most concentrated along and near the Tennessee River in Jackson County, in the DeKalb Valley and in the vicinity of Lake Guntersville. Thick fog will also continue in the Paint Rock Valley area of Jackson County.

Although visibilities will continue to slowly improve, visibility may remain below 0.25 miles in a few locations.

Please continue to drive with caution in the affected areas of Madison, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb Counties.