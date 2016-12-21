Alabama tops Arkansas 67-52 in the first Rocket City Classic Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - Alabama's Dazon Ingram was fouled hard on a drive to the basket with 7:25 left in the first half on Wednesday, hard enough that Arkansas State's C.J. Foster was called for a flagrant foul.

It was a different game after that.

The Tide trailed by five midway through the first half and was down 18-15 prior to the foul. After the foul? Alabama tied the game less than a minute later, took the lead with 6:09 remaining in the first half and led the rest of the game on its way to a 67-52 win at Von Braun Center in Huntsville Wednesday night.

Bama led by as much as 21 in the second half, pulling away after its lead was as little as two early in the half.

