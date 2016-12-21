A big warm-up and some heavy rain leading up to Christmas Day

It’s not as cold, but it still gets chilly tonight: a light south wind, a fair sky, and temperatures falling from the mid-40s at 10 PM to near 40ºF by sunrise Thursday.

A passing cool front tonight won’t bring rain, but it will keep temperatures a tad lower Thursday afternoon with a north wind: highs around 52-57ºF. Rain is on the way by Friday night, and the Christmas weekend gets off to a rather wet start on Saturday.

Looking toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: A major pattern change is about to take place, and as usual, a big change normally brings rain. Warm, humid air begins moving north into the Tennessee Valley on Friday afternoon and evening bringing clouds and even some showers before midnight.

Some locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms become likely in a band across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Friday night into Saturday morning; some spots may see more than one inch of rain through Saturday afternoon. Christmas Eve looks rainy and cool, but Christmas Day is looking warmer and brighter!

Expect a high in the upper 60s with some sun breaking through the clouds by midday Sunday. If we get the sun earlier, we could make a run at a record high: 73ºF set in 1987.

Next week’s big shift: December and January: if you don’t like the weather, wait a day or two and it’ll change. (The saying is 5 minutes, but it’s really not quite that bad!)

We’re projecting a high in the low-70s with rain moving in by Monday night, then it turns cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday: highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and 40s.

The next big shot of cold weather arrives toward the end of the week; in fact, our 10-day forecast on Live Alert 19 shows a high at 40ºF on New Year’s Eve.

Live Alert 19 can keep you updated if you are traveling as well; just change the current location to a particular city, and you’ll get updated, accurate information for that destination!