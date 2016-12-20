Wallace State’s Horticulture program continues tradition of adorning state Capitol with poinsettias

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State’s Horticulture/Agricultural Production Department has continued its holiday tradition of adorning the Governor’s Office and Capitol building rotunda with its poinsettias recently.

The horticulture program grows and delivers approximately 300 poinsettias each Christmas season. Students start growing the red, pink and white plants in the spring of each year and nurture the plants until they’re fully grown and ready for distribution.

The horticulture department also delivers the poinsettias to the State Board of Education, Department of Postsecondary Education and other state and local public offices as the month progresses.

For more nearly 30 years, it’s been a horticulture program staple to deliver the poinsettias to state and local offices and to sell them to the public, all in anticipation of spreading holiday joy and making the public aware of what its students are accomplishing.