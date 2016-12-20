UAH’s Early Learning Center and Rise School students enjoy pretzels, Santa and the Huntsville Havoc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville Early Childhood Center and the Rise School, their parents, and teachers spent Tuesday morning at Parkway Place Mall for some holiday fun.

"It is fully inclusive from the time they are six months all the way up through six years," Deana Aumalis, Director of the Early Learning Center and the Rise School, said about the programs.

They enjoyed making pretzels at Auntie Anne's, meeting a few members of the Huntsville Havoc, and talking to Santa.

"They're excited about getting their hands in stuff and doing things," Jeremy Elliot said about his son's classmates from the Rise School. "That's what's really important for them, and it's just fun to see them light up when they see these kinds of things."