Redstone Arsenal warns of loud noises through Tuesday due to testing

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – If you hear several explosions through the Huntsville area today, it’s likely due to testing on Redstone Arsenal.

Chris Colster, spokesman for U.S. Army Garrison, Redstone Arsenal said Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from Fort Campbell, Kentucky will conduct explosive operations in the southwest part of the Arsenal today.

The testing began at 11 a.m. and will continue into the early afternoon. This will likely produce noise that may be heard in locations on and off of the installation, Colster said.

Due to low clouds and other atmospheric conditions, the noise may be louder than usual.

“Our EOD personnel will evaluate and determine the best way to do these blasts to minimize the effects in the Tennessee Valley,” said Colster. “But the effects may be felt and heard.”