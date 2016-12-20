× Phone Scam Alert targeting Florence Utilities Customers

FLORENCE, Ala. — Mayor Steve Holt reported that another phone scam involving Florence Utilities customers has been targeting businesses in the service area.

According to the press release, some of these pretend callers are using legitimate caller ID numbers and are posing as Florence Utilities employees. They are asking for immediate payment and threatening to cut off electric service. Florence Utilities DOES NOT request immediate payment nor threatens service disconnection through phone calls.

We ask our customers to be alert to these phone scams that demand immediate payment and threaten service disconnection. If a Florence Utilities customer receives a suspicious call requesting personal information or immediate payment, he or she should take the following steps:

Do not give personal or payment information over the phone.

Contact the Florence Utilities Collections Department at 256-760-6525 or the Customer Service Department at 256-760-6512 to verify rather than just making the payment.

Florence Utilities urges their customers to be alert during these types of calls.