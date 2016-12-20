Over 4,000 lights shine bright outside a Huntsville home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- WHNT is featuring holiday light displays across the Tennessee Valley.

Check out this home on the 7600 block of Ashor Drive in Huntsville.

Anthony and Allison Woods told us about this display that has more than four thousand lights!

Anthony says he loved going out to see Christmas lights with his family when he was younger, so as an adult he decided to do his part so others could enjoy them.

This is Anthony's second year.

