Officials: Alabama inmate dies from apparent suicide

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. – Alabama Department of Corrections officials report that inmate Jamie Wallace, 24, died of an apparent suicide at the Bullock County Correctional Facility in Union Springs on December 15.

At approximately 10:33 p.m. on Thursday, a correctional officer found Wallace hanging from a piece of cloth in his cell and was unresponsive. A nurse from the correctional facility administered CPR but was unsuccessful in resuscitating the inmate.

Wallace was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2013 murder conviction in Jefferson County.

The ADOC is investigating the inmate’s death.