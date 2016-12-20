Governor Bentley considers special legislative session to address the state’s prison system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) _ Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he plans to call a special legislative session for prisons.

Bentley says the session will be isolated within the regular legislative session next near as a way to get lawmakers to focus on building new prisons.

The governor discussed plans for the session Monday, but he didn't release details on the package of bills.

Alabama's prisons are badly overcrowded. Bentley asked legislators to fund the construction of new prisons this year but the legislation failed.

Bentley has supported an $800 million proposal that calls for building three massive prisons for men and one for women. Most existing prisons would close.

The governor says having a special session within the regular session will save the state money rather than calling a separate session.