Freezing Fog Advisory Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Cold air in place and fog developing tonight and Wednesday morning gives us some concern that some hazardous travel could develop due to freezing fog. Freezing fog is fog that develops when temperatures are at or below 32ºF, and it freezes to any surface that the tiny water droplets come in contact with: most impact to cars, trees, and elevated surfaces. Roads can become slick, so be aware that anything that looks like it’s wet could be icy overnight.

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

302 PM CST TUE DEC 20 2016

…FREEZING FOG DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED TONIGHT WITH TEMPERATURES

DROPPING BELOW FREEZING…

LAUDERDALE-COLBERT-FRANKLIN AL-LAWRENCE-LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN-

MARSHALL-JACKSON-DE KALB-CULLMAN-MOORE-LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…FLORENCE…MUSCLE SHOALS…SHEFFIELD…

TUSCUMBIA…RUSSELLVILLE…RED BAY…MOULTON…TOWN CREEK…

ATHENS…HUNTSVILLE…DECATUR…ALBERTVILLE…BOAZ…

GUNTERSVILLE…ARAB…SCOTTSBORO…FORT PAYNE…RAINSVILLE…

CULLMAN…LYNCHBURG…FAYETTEVILLE…WINCHESTER…SEWANEE…

DECHERD…ESTILL SPRINGS…COWAN

302 PM CST TUE DEC 20 2016

…FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CST WEDNESDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A FREEZING

FOG ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CST WEDNESDAY.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…ALL OF NORTHERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN

MIDDLE TENNESSEE FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY.

* VISIBILITY…WILL DROP BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES THROUGH THE

NIGHT.

* IMPACTS…SUDDEN DROPS IN VISIBILITY AND MOISTURE FREEZING TO

ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES MAY MAKE DRIVING

HAZARDOUS…ESPECIALLY OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE CUMBERLAND

PLATEAU.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!