× Fee waived pet adoptions for the Holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just in time for the holidays, Huntsville Animal Services is offering fee-waived adoptions to help find loving homes for our shelter pets, from Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23.

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens adopted during this time will also receive vaccinations, spay and neuter, microchip, and city license. A free bag of pet food is available while supplies last.

Help empty the shelter before Christmas so all pets are in a happy and loving home!

The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with special hours on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3783.