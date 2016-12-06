× Ikea significantly expanding paid parental leave

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Ikea is significantly expanding paid parental leave to up to four months for U.S. employees.

Starting January 1, workers who have been with the company for a year will get six weeks of leave at full pay, followed by six weeks at half pay. Workers who have been there three years will be eligible for eight weeks at full pay, followed by eight weeks at half pay.

Under the current system, Ikea parents are eligible for five days of paid leave, and six to eight weeks of short-term disability. The length of disability leave depends on the type of birth: six weeks for vaginal and eight weeks for cesarean section.

Workers will still be eligible for short-term disability under the new system. New parents will also be eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid time off.

The Swedish company, the largest furniture retailer in the world, said parental leave benefits apply to birth mothers and fathers, as well as adoptive and foster parents. They apply to both to salaried and hourly workers.