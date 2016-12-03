Seventeen people dead in Chinese coal mine explosion

Beijing, China – Chinese state media Xinhua have confirmed a coal mine explosion in a northern region has trapped 36 people, killing 17 of them.

Officials say 17 people have been confirmed dead after Saturday’s explosion at a mine operated by the Baoma Mining Co. in the Yuanbaoshan district of Chifeng city.

Another state news agency, the China News Service, says 100 of the workers managed to escape when the midday blast occurred, but that around 36 others are believed to be trapped.

Reports say the local government has launched search and rescue operations.

China’s mining industry has long been among the world’s deadliest.