Boy Scouts hold clothing drive for victims of Smoky Mountain wildfire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Last week as a country we took time celebrate Thanksgiving and what we are thankful for.

On Monday and Tuesday, devastating fires swept through eastern Tennessee in the Gatlinburg area, destroying businesses, homes, displacing thousands of people.

In an effort to help out our friends in the Great Smoky Mountains, The Greater Alabama Council Boy Scouts of America would like to announce a clothing drive.

Clothing donations may be dropped off at the Huntsville offices on Drake Ave.

They ask that all donations be delivered by Friday, December 16, so that they can be sent to Knoxville for distribution.

