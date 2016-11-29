How to program a NOAA weather radio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The WHNT News 19 meteorologists strongly recommend you get a NOAA weather radio. It costs about $30 and will alert you during a severe weather situation, if programmed correctly.

Please get a NOAA weather radio with Specific Area Message Encoding, or S.A.M.E.

We recommend the Midland WR-120.

Midland's web site lists it as $49.95, but you can get it for about $30 at Batteries + Bulbs. The store will program the radio for you when you buy it.

You can also watch the video clip above this story, as WHNT News 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson demonstrates how to program the Midland WR 120 model.

Here's a list of NOAA weather radio frequencies. There, you'll also find information on the S.A.M.E. codes.