Traffic still stalled on I-65 South through Cullman Co. due to 2 early morning wrecks

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Traffic on Interstate 65 South remains stalled, or slow, through much of Cullman County due to two wrecks that happened about 5 a.m.

One of the wrecks was deadly. Both wrecks happened between mile markers 293 and 294, according to Alabama State Troopers. Crews closed I-65 in this area, and opened one lane after 7:30 a.m.

Drivers headed south on the Interstate have been stuck in traffic for quite a while.

If you’re heading this way, please consider an alternate route such as Highway 31.

Make sure you have the WHNT app on your phone – it’s free for iOS and Android and includes traffic alerts. There’s also a traffic map that shows trouble spots to avoid.