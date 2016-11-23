Traffic still stalled on I-65 South through Cullman Co. due to 2 early morning wrecks

Posted 6:01 am, November 23, 2016, by , Updated at 08:54AM, November 23, 2016
(Photo: Vick S. Carpenter, via Facebook)

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Traffic on Interstate 65 South remains stalled, or slow, through much of Cullman County due to two wrecks that happened about 5 a.m.

One of the wrecks was deadly.  Both wrecks happened between mile markers 293 and 294, according to Alabama State Troopers.  Crews closed I-65 in this area, and opened one lane after 7:30 a.m.

Drivers headed south on the Interstate have been stuck in traffic for quite a while.

If you’re heading this way, please consider an alternate route such as Highway 31.

