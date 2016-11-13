Students race to the finish line Saturday during Greenpower Jaguar race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools hosted the Inaugural Jaguar Classic Greenpower USA Electric Car Race at the new Jemison High School Saturday. Many local and regional teams participated, including a team from Scotland.

The teams, made up of middle and high school aged kids, built green powered cars for the event and added their own scientific designs. Participants then raced them against each other to determine which car was able to go the fastest for the longest.

The cars had the ability to go between 18-35 miles an hour around the near mile track at Jemison.

For more information about GreenpowerUSA visit their website at greenpowerusa.net.