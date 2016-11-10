Mom posts note closing living room for a month to keep it clean for Thanksgiving

An Ohio mother is taking extreme measures to keep her living room clean until Thanksgiving -- just ask her son.
On Nov. 5, Nick Denbow, 17, Tweeted a photo that shows tape stretched across the door and a sign posted on it that states the room has been cleaned for the holidays and is closed until Nov. 24.
Denbow told Buzzfeed his mother put the sign up because she was tired of cleaning up after "my and mostly my brother's messes."
So far, he says no one, including the family's dogs, have gone into the living room.
The post has more than 32,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.
The full note reads:
This room has been cleaned for the holidays and is officially CLOSED until Thanksgiving.
Special permission will be considered for you to sit on my clean furniture and / or walk on my clean carpet only after the following conditions have been met:
1) you have showered and are dirt and odor free from top to toe
2) you are wearing freshly laundered clothing
"*If permission is granted — NO food or drinks are permitted at this time!
Thank you!
You may choose one of my many titles:
~ Mom
~ Payer of the bills
~ Chauffeur
~ Queen of the castle
~ Person ruining your life
~ Bossy b---- in charge
Whatever works for you :)