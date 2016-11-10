Mom posts note closing living room for a month to keep it clean for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Ohio mother is taking extreme measures to keep her living room clean until Thanksgiving -- just ask her son.

On Nov. 5, Nick Denbow, 17, Tweeted a photo that shows tape stretched across the door and a sign posted on it that states the room has been cleaned for the holidays and is closed until Nov. 24.

okay how my mom just gonna close down the living room for a month ?? pic.twitter.com/ALDzJbC8AK — nick denbow (@nickdenbow11) November 5, 2016

Denbow told Buzzfeed his mother put the sign up because she was tired of cleaning up after "my and mostly my brother's messes."

So far, he says no one, including the family's dogs, have gone into the living room.

The post has more than 32,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.

The full note reads: