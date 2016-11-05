× Two Alabama fans reportedly broke into LSU’s Tiger Stadium, defaced midfield logo

BATON ROUGE, La. – According to our news partners at AL.com, reports this morning indicate two Alabama students broke into LSU’s tiger Stadium overnight and defaced the eye of the tiger logo at midfield.

LSU plays host to SEC rival and No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m.

According to David Taylor, LSU assistant athletic director for event management, two men jumped a fence and were arrested at midfield. He received a call from police regarding the matter at 3 a.m.

On ESPN’s “College GameDay” program, reporter Marty Smith said that the two men were reportedly Alabama students from Maryland.

Smith continued to add information to the report, providing information from the LSU Police department that the two students are Timothy Foley and Sean McGinity, both 18. They have been charged with criminal trespass.

Grounds crew tells me couple fans broke into Tiger Stadium Friday night and scratched the eye of the Tiger. Re-painting now. pic.twitter.com/72jzkYm0qT — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) November 5, 2016

.@MartySmithESPN, citing police report, says duo who scratched eye of tiger overnight are pair of Alabama students. https://t.co/ahe3P7WwoE — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) November 5, 2016