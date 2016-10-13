Nicole Bears Down On Bermuda

A hurricane warning is in effect for the island of Bermuda. The center will pass through this morning bringing hurricane force winds, heavy rain, power outages, and possible tornadoes.

The track moves the system northeast past Bermuda this afternoon and quickly out to sea. The system will not impact the United States.

Here is the 4am CT advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN

HURRICANE NICOLE ADVISORY NUMBER 37

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL152016

500 AM AST THU OCT 13 2016

…EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE NICOLE AIMED AT BERMUDA…

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…31.1N 65.8W

ABOUT 100 MI…165 KM SW OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 25 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…952 MB…28.12 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Bermuda

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and

property should be rushed to completion.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products

issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Nicole was located

near latitude 31.1 North, longitude 65.8 West. Nicole is moving

toward the north-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn toward the

northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today.

On the forecast track, the core of Nicole will pass near Bermuda

later this morning.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher

gusts. Nicole is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although a gradual weakening

is forecast, Nicole is expected to be at major hurricane strength

when it moves near Bermuda later today.

Nicole is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend

outward up to 65 miles (100 km) from the center and tropical-storm-

force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). Bermuda

International Airport has recently reported sustained winds of 43

mph (69 km/h) with a gust to 62 mph (100 km/h).

The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 952 mb (28.12 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected to begin on Bermuda in a

few hours. Tropical storm conditions are already occurring on the

island.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as

much as 6 to 8 feet above normal tide levels in Bermuda. The surge

will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

RAINFALL: Nicole is expected to produce total rain accumulations

of 5 to 8 inches over Bermuda through this evening.

SURF: Swells associated with Nicole will affect Bermuda during the

next few days, and will spread northward along the United States

east coast from the Carolinas northward through the next few days.

These swells will create dangerous surf conditions and rip currents.

Please refer to products being issued by your local weather office

for more information.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible on Bermuda today.

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next intermediate advisory at 800 AM AST.

Next complete advisory at 1100 AM AST.

$$

Forecaster Blake/Avila