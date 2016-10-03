Body found in Phil Campbell

Posted 8:51 am, October 3, 2016, by , Updated at 08:58AM, October 3, 2016
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. – Authorities in Franklin County are working a death investigation.

Phil Campbell police confirm a passing driver found the body of a 39-year-old female Sunday evening.

The say it doesn’t appear the woman was struck by a vehicle, but they are not ruling out anything while the death investigation continues.  The body has been taken to state forensics for autopsy.

The woman’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

