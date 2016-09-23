Retired WHNT News 19 broadcaster releases third book, “Bernie’s Paris: Travel Stories with Love”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Linda Spalla calls her television career “an incredible journey and a Cinderella story.” She started as a sales secretary in 1975 at WHNT News 19 and retired 25 years later as President and General Manager. “I was indeed blessed to work with incredible people and tried always to hire folks smarter than I was. It paid off and we had a magical ride,” she told me.

The journey she’s enjoying now is as a writer. She has just released her third book. It’s called Bernie’s Paris... Travel Stories with Love. It is part travel guide, part love story. Linda met the man she calls, “the love of my life,” 12 years ago.

Spalla says the book chronicles their unlikely love story and is a collection of personal stories from her travels with Bernie to his native Paris. "It's a fun and heartfelt journey with everything from practical travel tips such as where to eat, shop and stroll to even how to argue in the City of Light," Linda said.

You’ll also enjoy seeing everything through Bernie’s camera lens. He took the photographs for the book.

Bernie’s Paris... Travel Stories with Love is available at Shaver’s Books, Lawren's, Sterling Travel, Josie’s at Burritt Museum and on Amazon. You can also order from her website, lindaspalla.com.

Linda will also be signing copies at the Villas at Jones Valley clubhouse off Four Mile Post Road in Huntsville, Monday October 3rd from 4 to 6:30 pm. If you plan to attend, please email her at lindaspalla1@gmail.com so they don’t run out of goodies.