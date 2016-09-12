× An exclusive first look at the Smithsonian’s new African American museum

WASHINGTON, DC — The Smithsonian Institution will mark the grand opening of its latest museum later this month.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture will open on September 24.

“CBS This Morning” will broadcast live from the museum on Monday, September 12 to provide an exclusive first look at the museum billed as the “only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture.”

AHEAD ON @CBSThisMorning: A special broadcast LIVE from the @NMAAHC. Join in by using the hashtag #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/l0b40EAw48 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 12, 2016

The museum has collected more than 36,000 artifacts to date, according to its website.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Georgia Representative John Lewis will join Charlie Rose, Norah O’Donnell and Gail King to talk about the importance of this new museum.

