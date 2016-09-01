Tennessee Volunteers honor Pat Summitt during opening game tonight

Posted 2:56 pm, September 1, 2016, by , Updated at 03:38PM, September 1, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – It’s that time of year again! Football season is finally here. The Tennessee Volunteers are kicking the year off in a major way. For the first time since 2001 season tickets are sold out! This year, players are also decorating their helmets  to honor Pat Summitt, former Lady Vols basketball Coach Pat Summitt.

Pat Summitt earned the most career wins in NCAA basketball history during her coaching career.  She served 38 seasons at the University of Tennessee winning eight national titles. Summit died on June 28 at 64 after battling Alzheimer’s.  She will forever be missed.

The decorating of their helmets include an encircled capital “P” based on Summitt’s signature.

The Vols open tonight at home against Appalachian State.  Kick off is at 7:30.