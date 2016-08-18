New filtration system being installed at West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority

A new filtration system is being installed at the West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority. This is part of the plan announced shortly after a warning for residents saying “don’t drink the water” announced in June.

The installation of the granular activated carbon removal system should hold the PFOA and PFOS levels in the finished water from the water treatment plant to below the new Environmental Protection Agency advisory levels.

Managers anticipated the system would be permitted, installed and operating by the end of September 2016.

It is important to mention, this is the short-term plan for treating the water. The long-term plan is to install a “reverse osmosis” filter to be built on its existing site by 2019. It will be expensive and difficult, but it will be a permanent solution.