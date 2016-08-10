Florence students begin school in modular building units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Students in the Florence City School system headed back to class Wednesday morning.

After a ton of preparation, seventh and eighth grade students occupied a modular campus.

“We’re in a new place, new procedures, new rules, new start times,” explained Florence Middle School Principal Aimee Rainey.

For six weeks this past summer, crews worked tirelessly to get this campus ready for the start of school.

The Florence Board of Education forked over more than $1.5-million for this temporary campus. It’s now home to more than 700 students for the next two years.

“When the teachers came in and saw them for the first time, they were really surprised by the large classroom sizes and everything is new,” stated Rainey.

In some cases, the classroom size actually increased from the former middle school building which is slated to be demolished and rebuilt.

Principal Rainey said there haven’t been a whole lot of hiccups on this first day of school. She credits all of the upfront planning that went into creating this campus.

Teachers and staff have spent the last two weeks moving furniture and setting up their classrooms.

“We’ve been working around the clock to make sure our new modular campus, our temporary home, was everything it should be for students whenever they got here,” said Rainey.

Now that they’re on campus, they are getting guided tours of the three main buildings, to get comfortable with their surroundings.

Florence Middle School administrators ask visitors to observe a new traffic pattern to the campus which leads along Henson Drive, turning off of Cypress Mill Road. They ask visitors to not use the Hibbett School traffic pattern.