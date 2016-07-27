× Tennessee man arrested in homicide case

Lawrence County, Tenn.-A man is charged with second degree murder following a shooting Tuesday.

Deputies with Lawrence County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of 26 Mockerson Road in Five Points to investigate a shooting. Yancey Williams told deputies he had shot Curtis Sirmones, Jr., during an argument. Sirmones was found dead near the porch of the home with a gunshot wound.

Williams is in the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department under a $400,000 secure bond.