Tennessee man arrested in homicide case

Posted 2:47 pm, July 27, 2016, by
Photo Courtesy Lawrence County, TN Sheriff's Department

Lawrence County, Tenn.-A man is charged with second degree murder following a shooting Tuesday.

Deputies with Lawrence County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of 26 Mockerson Road in Five Points to investigate a shooting.  Yancey Williams told deputies he had shot Curtis Sirmones, Jr., during an argument.  Sirmones was found dead near the porch of the home with a gunshot wound.

Williams is in the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department under a $400,000 secure bond.

 

 