× Alabama’s 2016 ‘Back to School’ Sales Tax Holiday open through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Have you put off your back to school shopping? Now’s the time to do it. This weekend, you can save money on certain school supplies, computers and clothing.

Alabama’s 11th annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is officially open — it began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 5 and continues until 12 midnight on Sunday, so you have plenty of time to get to the stores.

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of state sales or use tax. Many cities and counties also remove their local sales tax.

See which clothing items and school supplies are exempt from taxes.

Here’s a list of participating cities and counties.

