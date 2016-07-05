CASA Mud Volleyball Tournament in Athens on July 16 still open for team registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala - The 28th annual CASA Mud Volleyball Tournament is Saturday, July 16, at 9 a.m. at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 in Athens.

CASA representative, Jennifer White, speaks with Robert Reeves about the event and what CASA does for the community.

CASA (Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound) helps the elderly and disabled preserve their independence and continue living in their own home. CASA services include wheelchair ramps, transportation to medical appointments, winterization, minor home repairs, and telephone reassurance.

These services are performed by volunteers, under the coordination of professional staff. All CASA services are offered at no cost to clients, although donations are welcomed.

The Mud Volley Tournament registration is still open for teams to sign-up. All teams must have eight players; two of which are female. The cost for registration is $20 per team member.

Organizers need 56 teams by July 6 to go forward with the tournament. Churches, businesses, friends, families and other groups can get together to come up with a crazy team name and compete.

Register on Active.com or by calling Glynda Walker at 256-777-1038. For more information, email casalimestone@gmail.com.