Three attempt escape from Franklin County Jail; all caught immediately

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Twice this week, inmates in the Franklin County Detention Center have tried to make a run for it.

Evidently 10-days in jail were just too much for Charles Burney to handle.

Monday night, Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Burney climbed through the detention center duct-work trying to make it to freedom. Trouble is he exited right into the exercise yard.

“As he came out of the vent on the outside, noticed something in the camera and as they got to watching they noticed it was an inmate and went to the area,” Oliver explained.

The next night, a jailer making rounds noticed two inmates crawling out of a utility access panel. They had tried to make their escape by following water lines, but reached a dead-end.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense. I don’t know why they would want to do it,” stated Oliver.

Two escape plots, not getting the men any further than where they started.

Sheriff Oliver is in disbelief they would try to escape. Before their attempts, the three men faced charges ranging from walking away from work release to minor drug violations.

“Everything can be major, but they were not facing major charges,” said Oliver. “I don’t understand why they would want to do that.”

All three now face felony escape charges and serious prison time if convicted.