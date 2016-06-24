Kindergarten teacher allegedly shot to death by mother-in-law while her children were home

Posted 11:28 am, June 24, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Cobb County, Ga. – A kindergarten teacher was allegedly shot and killed by her mother-in-law with her children in the home.

Investigators were called to a home Thursday morning for a report of a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they discovered that Jenna Wall, 35, had been shot, WSB-TV reports. Jenna’s two sons, ages 7 and 8, were also inside the home along with her mother-in-law, 63-year-old Elizabeth Wall.

Authorities interviewed Elizabeth and the children and eventually took Elizabeth – the boys’ paternal grandmother – into custody. She was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and third-degree cruelty to children, police said.

Neighbors told WSB-TV that Jenna and her husband were going through a divorce. They also said that her husband is an investigator with the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office.

Wall taught at a nearby elementary school.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.