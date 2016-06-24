Kindergarten teacher allegedly shot to death by mother-in-law while her children were home

Cobb County, Ga. – A kindergarten teacher was allegedly shot and killed by her mother-in-law with her children in the home.

Investigators were called to a home Thursday morning for a report of a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they discovered that Jenna Wall, 35, had been shot, WSB-TV reports. Jenna’s two sons, ages 7 and 8, were also inside the home along with her mother-in-law, 63-year-old Elizabeth Wall.

Authorities interviewed Elizabeth and the children and eventually took Elizabeth – the boys’ paternal grandmother – into custody. She was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and third-degree cruelty to children, police said.

Neighbors told WSB-TV that Jenna and her husband were going through a divorce. They also said that her husband is an investigator with the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office.

Wall taught at a nearby elementary school.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.