Tips for making sure digital vacation photos, videos don’t disappear

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Vacations are the perfect time for snapping photos or getting video of friends and family at play. Unfortunately, it's relatively easy to lose those precious memories if you haven't backed them up.
With that in mind, here are some easy ways to protect your digital database:
- Set up automatic cloud backup. You can use apps like Google Photos, Dropbox and Facebook’s Moments to sync images to their servers when you’re on Wi-Fi. All you need to do to use this option is to turn it "on" in the relevant app's settings.
- Using a traditional camera? Consider bringing a laptop or external hard drive with you. You can transfer your images to a Mac or PC, or create duplicates on the hard drive on your downtime.
- Make sure to back up to a phone or tablet if you're without internet access. Some cameras actually have built-in WiFi to make this extra easy. If not, Apple has a Lightning to USB adapter for iPhone and iPad. Android users can try an OTG or "on the go" cable.