Number of pregnant women with Zika virus in U.S. triples, CDC says

(CNN) — The number of pregnant women with the Zika virus in the United States has more than tripled, increasing from 48 to 157, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s unclear whether the increase is because there are more pregnant women with the virus or if officials are now keeping track of them in a different way — or a combination of the two.

The CDC released the information in a report published online Friday.

The report also says there are 122 pregnant women with the Zika virus in the U.S. territories.

The report does not detail the outcomes of the pregnancies.

