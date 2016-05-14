SUV crashes into Mobile dance studio, 1 dead, several injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. - A tragedy has occurred at a children's dance studio in Mobile.

According to our newspartners at al.com, an SUV crashed into Sheffield School of Dance on Friday at about 4:40 p.m.

Mobile police spokesman Terence Perkins said the vehicle swerved into the building and went straight through and exited out the side.

Police say one person inside the studio was killed after being struck by the vehicle.

Authorities have identified her as Melanie Petithory, of Mobile.

The school's co-founder says the woman was there to watch her grandchild's dance practice.

Mobile Police say that four other adults and one child were injured in the crash, but those injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities believe the driver of the SUV may have experienced a medical emergency.

The incident is under investigation.