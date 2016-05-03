× Guns on campus bill becomes law without Tennessee governor’s signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bill allowing staff and faculty at Tennessee’s public colleges and universities to be armed on campus has become law without Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s signature.

Haslam said in a statement Monday that he disagreed with the bill for not allowing campus leaders to make their own decision about allowing guns. But the governor acknowledged that the final version of the measure had addressed concerns raised by college administrators, with provisions protecting colleges from liability in lawsuits and a requirement to notify law enforcement about who is armed on campus.

The National Rifle Association had argued against allowing individual institutions to opt out of the guns-on-campus bill.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Andy Holt of Dresden and fellow Republican Sen. Mike Bell of Riceville.