Rodent droppings found at two businesses this week

Didn’t Cut the Mustard:
Pollo LoQuillo at 115 Franklin Street in Russellville: Score of 77
- Cooked food not date marked.
- Can opener blade dirty.
- Chemicals stored above food container.
Western Sizzlin at 568 US Hwy 431 in Boaz: Score of 81
- Broken food contact equipment: scoops, skimmers, baskets, bin lids.
- TCS food on buffet above 41 degrees - pasta salad 53, tomato feta 49, steak 51, chicken 50, honey dew 51, chicken salad 48, potato salad 58, tuna salad 48, cantaloupe 53, banana pudding 51.
- TCS in dessert cooler at 50 degrees.
- TCS foods on buffet below 135 - smoked sausage 190, chicken liver 119 Inadequate re-heating procedures. (41 - 165 within 2 hours).
Miami Ice at 925 Clayborn Liles Drive in Florence: Score of 68
UPDATE: After the business scored a 68, it corrected the violations and asked the Health Department to come back and inspect things the next day. Miami Ice scored a 93 on the second inspection!
- Rodent droppings in cabinet - 48 hour notice as score below 70.
- No back flow prevention on outside hose -48 hour notice as score below 70.
- No hot water-emergency order to cease operations immediately given.
- Reach in cooler holding dairy products, milk at 55 F - 48 hour notice given as score below 70.
- Personal drinks on table with food items, employees not washing hands properly prior to donning gloves and handling ready to eat food - 48 hour notice given as score below 70
Quick Stop #6 at 600 North Royal Avenue in Florence: Score of 82
- Gallon jug of bleach stored on pizza boxes, unscented bleach being used-10 day notice given.
- Damaged/broken ice scoop -10 day notice.
Store N Deli at 119 North Cedar Street in Florence: Score of 83
- Cleaner stored on shelf with gloves-abated by moving to an approved area.
- Chicken sitting in sink at 63 F, Reach in cooler holding hot dogs, burgers, chef salads at 47-48, also date marking for 10 days - 48 hour notice given as previously under a NOIS and this was a reinspect - abated, chicken being stored in reach in cooler, RIC holding at 24-37.
ZEELN4U at 7178 Highway 67 South in Somerville: Score of 84
- Broken plastic containers.
Clements Mini Mart at 7697 US Hwy 72 West in Athens: Score of 83
- Droppings in cabinets.
- Improper drinks in improper locations. Corrected during inspection.
City Café Diner at 2003 Drake Ave. in Huntsville: Score of 84
- Cheddar cheese was 50 F and raw eggs were 54 F.
- An employee did not wash his hands before putting gloves on.
- An employee was eating on a prep surface in the kitchen.
Golden Spoon: Rocket Dogs (Mobile Unit) at 2100 Members Drive in Huntsville: Score of 100