Rodent droppings found at two businesses this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Didn’t Cut the Mustard:

Pollo LoQuillo at 115 Franklin Street in Russellville: Score of 77

Cooked food not date marked.

Can opener blade dirty.

Chemicals stored above food container.

Western Sizzlin at 568 US Hwy 431 in Boaz: Score of 81

Broken food contact equipment: scoops, skimmers, baskets, bin lids.

TCS food on buffet above 41 degrees - pasta salad 53, tomato feta 49, steak 51, chicken 50, honey dew 51, chicken salad 48, potato salad 58, tuna salad 48, cantaloupe 53, banana pudding 51.

TCS in dessert cooler at 50 degrees.

TCS foods on buffet below 135 - smoked sausage 190, chicken liver 119 Inadequate re-heating procedures. (41 - 165 within 2 hours).

Miami Ice at 925 Clayborn Liles Drive in Florence: Score of 68

UPDATE: After the business scored a 68, it corrected the violations and asked the Health Department to come back and inspect things the next day. Miami Ice scored a 93 on the second inspection!

Rodent droppings in cabinet - 48 hour notice as score below 70.

No back flow prevention on outside hose -48 hour notice as score below 70.

No hot water-emergency order to cease operations immediately given.

Reach in cooler holding dairy products, milk at 55 F - 48 hour notice given as score below 70.

Personal drinks on table with food items, employees not washing hands properly prior to donning gloves and handling ready to eat food - 48 hour notice given as score below 70

Quick Stop #6 at 600 North Royal Avenue in Florence: Score of 82

Gallon jug of bleach stored on pizza boxes, unscented bleach being used-10 day notice given.

Damaged/broken ice scoop -10 day notice.

Store N Deli at 119 North Cedar Street in Florence: Score of 83

Cleaner stored on shelf with gloves-abated by moving to an approved area.

Chicken sitting in sink at 63 F, Reach in cooler holding hot dogs, burgers, chef salads at 47-48, also date marking for 10 days - 48 hour notice given as previously under a NOIS and this was a reinspect - abated, chicken being stored in reach in cooler, RIC holding at 24-37.

ZEELN4U at 7178 Highway 67 South in Somerville: Score of 84

Broken plastic containers.

Clements Mini Mart at 7697 US Hwy 72 West in Athens: Score of 83

Droppings in cabinets.

Improper drinks in improper locations. Corrected during inspection.

City Café Diner at 2003 Drake Ave. in Huntsville: Score of 84

Cheddar cheese was 50 F and raw eggs were 54 F.

An employee did not wash his hands before putting gloves on.

An employee was eating on a prep surface in the kitchen.

Golden Spoon: Rocket Dogs (Mobile Unit) at 2100 Members Drive in Huntsville: Score of 100