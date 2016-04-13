DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office charges man in his wife’s February murder

Posted 12:49 pm, April 13, 2016, by , Updated at 01:52PM, April 13, 2016
DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris and other officials walk Santos Mendez Ambrocio to jail. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man is charged in his wife’s murder, stemming from an investigation that started in February.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Santos Mendez Ambrocio of Kilpatrick with the murder of his wife, Wednesday afternoon.

Santos Mendez Ambrocio (Photo provided by: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Francisca Reynoso Perez was found dead at the couple’s Kilpatrick home in February.  Authorities say Ambrocio initially told deputies it all started with a deadly home invasion at the home on County Road 997. Deputies found him tied up, and outside the home.  His wife was found inside, dead.

Initially, there was a lot of misinformation as to what exactly happened, and one of the bigger issues deputies faced was a language barrier.

Ambrocio has been in the DeKalb County Jail on unrelated charges since the investigation started.