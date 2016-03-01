‘What is that?’ Discovering some of the instruments used in VORTEX-SE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville's own UAH is serving as host to a large severe weather research project that is taking place here in the Tennessee Valley.

Known as the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes Experiment -- or VORTEX for short -- experts and researchers are turning their attention from the Great Plains to the Southeast.

As VORTEX-SE sets its sights on northern Alabama, you may happen to see them as they roll down the road or set up their instruments. But what exactly are they using for their experiments?

“This is the SMART-R radar truck 2, it’s part of the Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching Radar group, it’s a C-Band, polarized radar, and we use it to go and scan storms that we are interested in, especially severe storms," explained Kate-Lynn Walsh, an undergraduate research assistant at the University of Oklahoma.

“We would be measuring the actual storms that come in, so like the radar reflectivity that you see on television, we would measure that. We would also measure doppler velocity.”

“We can also measure what’s called the dual-polarization variables," Walsh continues.

"In dual-pol radar, they send out a horizontal channel and a vertical channel so you can get a cross section of something like a raindrop...so we can get shape information or a number density -- an amount of particles in the storm.”

So mobile radar is on the list, check. But what about something more... stationary?

“This is a StickNet probe and we have 24 of these probes that we’re deploying across northern Alabama and southern Tennessee,"explained Texas Tech University Associate Professor Chris Weiss.

"We have a bunch of instrumentation...and a router so that we can broadcast the information and receive the information remotely.”

"Is there any truth to the movie "Twister", when instrument packs were deployed before the storm?," I asked. Weiss laughed.

“A lot of people remember the movie with 'Dorothy' in Twister -- we don’t have anything that we’re releasing into the tornado to take measurements, but the concept of deployment is similar, getting out in front of the tornado-producing storm, putting it into the ground, getting out of the way, letting the storm get over top, and taking the critical measurements.”

“StickNet can be deployed in a variety of spots we prefer to have a nice, flat, open location -- tough to get that in northern Alabama. But we’ll look for locations along the side of the road, and we’ll carry these out."

“They’re designed to be deployed within 2 minutes so we get them out of the trailer, put them down in front of the tornado-producing storms, and then we stick them into the ground. We turn it on, get back in the truck, and we deploy another 2 to 3 miles down the road," Weiss explained.

Part of the purpose of VORTEX-SE is to find out how tornadoes form in the Southeast, and that involves measuring how the atmosphere interacts with the Tennessee Valley's hills and terrain. That is where UAH's MIPS, or mobile integrated profiling system, comes in.

“This is the Mobile Integrated Profiling System, it’s a suite of four instruments that all measure different variables that are in the vertical direction of the atmosphere," stated UAH Ph.D candidate Tony Lyza.

"So we can get up and down wind speeds and vertical motion, we can get the profiles of precipitation in the vertical, we can get horizontal wind and how that changes with height. We can also get a fine temporal range of temperature and dewpoint, similar to launching a weather balloon," Lyza explained.

“So when you put all of these together, you can form an entire picture of what’s going on above our heads with one suite of instrumentation.”

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists from twenty different organizations, including colleges and universities, will use their various dopplar radars, stationary probes, and even drones to sample the atmosphere during severe weather events here in the Southeast.

List of organizations involved with#VORTEXSE. Speaker is from Purdue. #ValleyWx https://t.co/KAep5B1XtM—

Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) February 29, 2016

Ultimately, all of that time, data, and research will be funneled towards improving warning lead time and saving lives.

“Our primary goal with this line of research is two fold," stated Weiss.

"We’re trying to improve the lead times on warnings, but we’re also trying to improve the accuracy of those warnings, decrease the false alarm rate. Tornado warnings feature somewhere in the neighborhood of 70-75 percent false alarm. We think there’s certain kinds of information, especially in the temperature of the storm, that can help us reduce the false alarm rate especially.”

You may see VORTEX-SE out and about this week as they deploy from UAH to portions of Jackson and DeKalb counties. They are hoping to set up in Fort Payne as well as southeast of Fyffe ahead of the storms that are expected to roll into the Tennessee Valley.