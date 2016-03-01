Rolling Thunder encourages veterans, community to come have lunch with Tut Fann heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - It's not every day you have a chance to share lunch with a group of heroes. Tomorrow, a local sports bar invites you to spend time with veterans from Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State Veterans Home.

Alabama Chapter 2 of Rolling Thunder is hosting a "Meet & Greet a Tut Fann Hero" event at the Diamond Sports Bar on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Diamond Sports Bar is located at 11208 Memorial Parkway SW.

One of the men coming to this event is Sgt. (Ret.) Gabriel Chiri. This veteran knows and appreciates the importance of camaraderie.

"There were 185 men who went overseas in my company, and at the end of the war, there were only five of the original men left in the company," Sgt. (Ret.) Chiri said. "They didn't all die but they were injured, many were injured and sent to hospitals."

He said he fought alongside some of the bravest men he's ever known while serving in the war from 1944 until 1945.

"I never cried in my life until I was confronted with the fact that many men were just torn apart by German gunfire," Sgt. (Ret.) Chiri said.

Now, he sits alongside the brave at Tut Fann.

"These men had been in combat in some way they've either been in the Army or the Navy or the Marines," Sgt. (Ret.) Chiri said. "You can talk to them and they knew and understand the experiences that you had."

Experiences like those of Sgt. (Ret.) Chiri and other veterans should be shared and honored. That's why the Alabama Chapter 2 of Rolling Thunder is inviting you to have lunch with them on Wednesday.

"We're just trying to do our little part, show these guys from Tut Fann a decent time," President LCDR (Ret.) Hal Swanson said. "They don't get out much so all we're looking to do is basically bring them in, buy them lunch, let them play pool."

It's a chance to meet those who forever changed the course of our nation's history.

"These guys are World War II, Korean War vets and they deserve anything we can give them," LCDR (Ret.) Swanson said

The lunch tomorrow is free for Tut Fann veterans, all other visitors are welcome to purchase a meal from the Diamond Sports Bar. Visitors are encouraged to eat with the Tut Fann heroes, take pictures, share stories and play pool.