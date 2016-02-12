× Man indicted on 4 counts of capital murder for wife’s death at Decatur bakery

DECATUR, Ala. – A man accused of killing his ex-wife at her Decatur bakery in November has been indicted on four counts of capital murder.

Roger Stevens was indicted on the charges February 11.

He is charged with the death of his estranged wife, Kay Stevens, on November 14, 2015.

Police say Stevens shot her multiple times at the Corner Bakery and Eatery in Decatur, a business she co-owned with her sister.

Investigators later tracked him down at a truck lot on Greenbrier Road. Stevens surrendered to authorities following an hour-long standoff.