Scottsboro City Council mulls multi-million dollar capital projects

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The Scottsboro City Council is discussing starting several capital projects with a price tag of$3 million.

The council has to approve the four proposed capital projects. This comes after much research and committee discussion. All four of the projects, if approved, are aimed to renovate and expand entities that are outdated.

"The first one is to renovate our Veterans Baseball Field that was built in the mid '70s," Mayor Melton Potter says, "We would basically demolish the whole project and leave the fields and then basically just start over." Ideas for that project include a new concession stand, dugouts, fencing and a scorekeeper's booth.

"Our second project is to renovate our indoor swimming pool at our Rec Com. It was built in the late '80s," Potter explains. That project would include replacing the overhead panels, a refurbished pool and surface, and remodeled locker rooms.

"The third project is to renovate Fire Station # 3," Potter says, "That was built in the early '80s." Plans for that include building a new living space, either demolishing or expanding the existing area.

"The fourth project is the Scottsboro Jackson Heritage Center. A 3,000 square foot addition to that," Potter explains. That addition would include a new kitchen, exhibit and reception room. "The Heritage Center is a $500,000 dollar project, the fire station is a $500,000 dollar project, the baseball fields and the rec center swimming pool are a million each, so we are looking at a total of $3 million," Potter explains.

The city is looking at funding sources. Potter says banks or a bond issue are potential options right now. "The first step is the council approving these projects, and hopefully that will be done in the next couple of weeks and from there we'll get the funding source and then we'll start the plans," Potter says.

City officials say if the projects are approved, they would like to see them all started within the next year.