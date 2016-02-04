Celebrate Mardi Gras here in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many great activities for the Tennessee Valley community to celebrate Mardi Gras thanks to Blount Hospitality House. Saturday, February 6th, the Mardi Gras celebration will kick off with the Mardi Gras Market opening up at 11AM, during the market you can catch the Krewe of Barkus dog parade around the square. After you've eaten too much King Cake, you can watch the The Grand Parade starting at 4:30PM.

The event is a benefit for The Blount Hospitality House. For more information on them, go to: http://www.blounthospitalityhouse.org/

For more information on the day's events go to: http://www.mardigrashuntsville.com/