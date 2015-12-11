One-Stop-Shop Center for Huntsville Housing Authority residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - The Huntsville Housing Authority created the One-Stop-Shop Community Center to help its residents. It's on Clinton Avenue.

This initiative will give those living in the Butler Terrace, LR Patton, Johnson Towers and Brookside communities access to vital services, without having to travel to several different locations throughout the city.

HHA Executive Director & CEO Michael Lundy says the goal is for the people in public housing to get jobs and live independently.

The agencies that will operate in the One-Stop-Shop Community Center in West Huntsville are Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama, Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties, Stepping Stone Inc., Wellstone Behavioral Health, and 4Sight Inc.