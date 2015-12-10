Atheist billboards tell people to “skip church” this Christmas

New billboards were unveiled in North Carolina and Colorado this week. They feature Santa Claus urging viewers “Go ahead and skip church! Just be good for goodness’ sake.”

The billboards, sponsored by American Atheists, are in Winston-Salem and Colorado Springs.

“We want people to know that going to church has absolutely nothing to do with being a good person,” said David Silverman, president of American Atheists. “The things that are most important during the holiday season—spending time with loved ones, charity, and being merry—have nothing to do with religion.”

Our new holiday billboards just went up in NC & CO! Read the release and see the design: https://t.co/gMsAe1aCov pic.twitter.com/vAY0QqAQSh — American Atheists (@AmericanAtheist) December 7, 2015

The organization points out that nearly a quarter of Americans claim no religious affiliation. So they want this billboard to reach the millions who attend church occasionally and call themselves religious, but have doubts about their beliefs.

“It is important for these folks who are on the fence about their beliefs to know that they can take that first big step and leave church,” said Nick Fish, national program director of American Atheists. “There are tens of millions of atheists in this country. We’re everywhere. And we don’t need church or gods to tell us how to be good people.”

The billboards will be on display through the month of December.