× City of Decatur closes roads for three weeks for sewer extension project

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Decatur is planning traffic detours related to a sewer extension project.

The city says there will be detours on Danville Road and Hartung Street.

Beginning Thursday, December 10, Danville Road from 8th Street to 4th Street will be open to local traffic only. Drivers will have to detour onto 5th Avenue SW around the project.

The city says to expect delays during peak traffic flow and school times.

The Public Works Department says it expects the project to last three weeks, weather permitting.